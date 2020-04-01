ORANGE, Texas — The search for a missing 10-year-old in Orange is over, officials said.

Landon Smith was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 3 near Charlotte Road. Orange County Sheriff Keith Merritt found the boy walking out of the woods around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Detective Janois Grizzaffi said.

He spent the night in the woods in a sleeping bag, and first responders are checking him as a precaution, Grizzaffi said.

Deputies were searching Forest Heights and surrounding neighborhoods on foot and by air, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

“Deputies have searched the neighborhood and spoke with other relatives and were not able to locate Landon,” Grizzaffi said in the initial statement.

Landon has walked away from his home on other occasions, but family says he has always returned home a short time later, she said.

Landon was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and boots. The family’s dog, Max, may also be with Landon. Deputies say Max is a Belgium Malinois and looks similar to a German Shepherd.

“The Sheriff's Office is asking that neighbors in the Forest Heights and surrounding areas to check in their yards and any buildings in case Landon may have gotten lost and sought shelter from the cold,” the news release said.

If you see Landon, you should call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.

Orange Co. Sheriff's Office News Release:

