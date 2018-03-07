DALLAS -- The sound of cicadas buzzing in the trees is usually a sure sign that summer is ending, that school's around the corner and fall is on the way.

"They usually are in what we call the dog days of summer," said Laura Miller with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

But this year, the strong sound of cicadas has filled our North Texas neighborhoods for months already. Cicadas are just one of the insects that have been thrown off by the intense heat wave that started this spring.

"When it's hot, everything happens more quickly with insects," Miller said.

Sadly, including chiggers. Because of the early, excessive heat, chiggers are out in full force.

"You're seeing rapid reproduction with chiggers," Miller said, "so they're going through their life cycle more quickly. Their populations can build up."

Chiggers are pesky mites that leave long-lasting, itchy bites. Calls to her office about chiggers are at a 28-year high.

But perhaps more uncomfortable than a chigger bite? A scorpion sting.

"Kind of a cross between a hammer hitting you and some real, sharp pain," said Linda Brammer, who we met walking at Trinity Park Monday. She knows the pain well, after being stung as a teenager.

"It was pretty traumatic at the time," she said. She shuddered when we told her that scorpions are also showing up more because of the heat.

"Scorpions normally stay outside," Miller said, "but when it's really hot, they sometimes go into buildings more than they normally would."

Miller advises people to wear pants and socks to avoid chigger bites, and know that scorpions like to hide.

