SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek Saturday.
Police said the mother gave a family member permission to be with Aracely Flores, but that family member has not communicated with the mother since Saturday. The family member was last seen driving a beige suburban and they are said to live in Kyle.
Aracely Flores was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes. She is described as being 4'5", weighing 55 pounds, with hazel eyes, blonde shoulder length hair.
If you have seen Flores or have any information on where she could be, you are asked to contact SAPD's missing person unit at (210) 207-7660.