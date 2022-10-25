Police said the mother gave a family member permission to be with Aracely Flores, but that family member has not communicated with the mother since Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek Saturday.

Police said the mother gave a family member permission to be with Aracely Flores, but that family member has not communicated with the mother since Saturday. The family member was last seen driving a beige suburban and they are said to live in Kyle.

Aracely Flores was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes. She is described as being 4'5", weighing 55 pounds, with hazel eyes, blonde shoulder length hair.