SAN ANTONIO — A woman was heading to work with her children when four men surrounded their vehicle, pointed AK47's at them and attempted to steal their car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Acme Road at the Lucero Apartments.

Police said the men ordered her and the two kids to get out of the vehicle, then the men attempted to steal the car.

Authorities said the men were not able to get the car started due to recent car troubles the woman has been having.

The men stole the woman's cell phone and purse then fled north on Acme Road in a white Nissan Armada.

A witness said the woman frantically flagged him down, yelling for help. That's when the witness called police.