SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School teachers, faculty, and staff are back at work today – just five days after a mass shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 others injured.

The staff is back at work several days ahead of when students are asked to return.

But the teachers are not at the high school, they are two miles down the road from campus at the school district's administrative building.

The district brought in resources for the staff as they come together for the first time since the tragic shooting on Friday.

The majority of the teachers dressed in Santa Fe spirit sporting the schools colors green and yellow. They were greeted with comfort dogs and chaplains.

Psychologists from Santa Fe’s sister district in Dickinson were also there on Wednesday as listening ears and to provide whatever support is needed.

Teachers had mixed emotions about coming back to work so soon. Friday’s tragedy forever changed the lives of this community and many of the faculty and staff here are still understandably upset by the senseless act.

The district says it's working to make sure everyone affected has a shoulder to lean on, and that includes having counselors available throughout the district.

Administrators say staff will use this week to take time to console each other and emotionally prepare for school to resume next week.

Students return to class on Tuesday, and graduation will go on as planned on June 1.

