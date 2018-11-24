AUSTIN — It was a Texas-sized entrance!

Santa Clause ditched his trusty sleigh for a Texas longhorn during a "Visit with Santa" event at Hyatt Regency Lost Pines in Austin Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed taking a ride on the longhorn while also visiting with Santa with their Christmas lists. Other holiday-themed activities guests can enjoy include ornament and gingerbread house making, arts and crafts and more.

PHOTOS: Santa ditches sleigh for Texas Longhorn at Austin event

If you missed out on this event, don't worry. The resort and spa will be hosting "Visit with Santa" events -- which kick off with Santa's Texas-sized entrance -- throughout the holiday season.

You can attend the Visit with Santa events on the following dates:

Sunday, Dec. 9

Saturday, Dec. 22

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Each event will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

