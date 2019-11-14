SAN MARCOS, Texas — Officials are investigating a series of propane explosions in San Marcos, causing a large fire.

According to the City of San Marcos, the explosions happened in the area of 801 Chestnut Lane. The San Marcos Fire Marshal is investigating.

The City said there are no evacuation orders at this time. However, residents are advised to avoid windows and to remain inside.

One resident caught what appears to be one of the explosions on video.

Another nearby resident captured video of the scene. The video shows a large fire near a building.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

More than 100 Central Texas kids seeking adoption at annual Heart Gallery event

Timeline: How did Rodney Reed end up on death row?

As City prepares to hire investigator, APD chief's response to racism allegations in focus