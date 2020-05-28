La Mesa police puts officer on leave following incident at trolley station with black man

In a video of the heated exchange a white male police officer is seen pushing a black male repeatedly into a seated position before handcuffing, then arresting him.

LA MESA, Calif. — Content warning: The video linked in this story contains explicit language and content that may not be suitable for all viewers.

The La Mesa Police Department and the City of La Mesa issued statements Thursday regarding a video circulating on social media of a heated exchange between a white male officer and a black male citizen at an area trolley station. The city's statement indicated that the officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation and that a special investigator has been appointed.

LMPD's statement indicated it was aware of the incident that took place Wednesday at Grossmont Trolley Station and said a review "to find out what happened" began immediately.

At the beginning of a nearly six-minute video, the officer is seen holding the man by his shirt and repeatedly pushing him into a seated position on a bench.

"I have no reason to be detained by you," the man is heard saying to the officer.

With the assistance of a female officer, the cop then handcuffs the man.

"You put your hands on me," the officer is heard telling the man after he is cuffed.

The man denies this and the officer says the man "hit [his] arm."

"He just came over to hang out. Why are you guys harassing him?" the man taking the video is heard asking.

The female cop is repeatedly heard telling the handcuffed man to take a deep breath.

"Ain't no deep breath, ain't no calming down. You all got six cops for no reason over here," the man is heard saying.

He also is heard saying the handcuffs were placed on tightly.

"I already know what it is - I'm black as **** out here," the man says. "That's what the issue is. You let ******* abuse their power like that - who knows who's next?"

The man goes on to tell the female officer he was standing at the station waiting for a friend when the male officer started harassing him.

Around five minutes into the video, the original police officer tells the man he's being arrested for a 241(c), "assaulting a peace officer." The man is then led away by two officers.

The video had been viewed nearly 900,000 times on Instagram by Thursday afternoon.

La Mesa City Councilmembers Dr. Akilah Weber and Kristin Alessio posted statements about the video on social media:

LMPD's statement said they take allegations of misconduct seriously and asks that anyone with information on of video of the incident call (619) 667-1400.

The City of La Mesa issued the following statement regarding the incident:

"The City Manager’s office is aware of an incident occurring on May 27, 2020, involving a La Mesa Police Department (LMPD) contact with a citizen at the Grossmont Trolley Station located on Fletcher Parkway, and the circulation of a video (from an unidentified source) of that contact on social media. The video appears to indicate that a LMPD officer detained an African American male, and in the process, the LMPD officer administered physical contact.

In response, the City has caused a special investigation of the incident and the LMPD has placed the officer on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Special Investigator has already been selected, and his appointment is pending the execution of a special services agreement which will be released for public review when available.

The Special Investigator will be assisted by the law firm of Liebert, Cassidy, Whitmore, which has acted as Special Counsel to the City on several police-related matters in the past.