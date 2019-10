SAN ANTONIO — The firefighter who suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle has died, San Antonio Police said.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the scene of a suspected electrical fire at a hotel in the 500 block of Live Oak Street on the east side of downtown.

A small Culligan water delivery van struck the firefighter, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

