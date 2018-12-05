A newly released congressional report revealed Russian trolls tried to start a war over Beyoncé to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released about 3,500 Facebook ads purchased by Russian agents around the election.

The ads focused on issues ranging from immigration to gun control and to – of all things – Beyoncé.

In 2016, the trolls reportedly even urged fans and critics of the pop star to attend a rally in New York City at the same time and place.

