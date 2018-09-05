ROSENBERG, Texas - Authorities have identified a man who was allegedly walking around naked near George Jr. High School on Wednesday.

Rosenberg Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Saveion Mahood.

An Indecency with a Child-Exposure Warrant has been issued for Mahood. The bond amount of the warrant is $90,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.

Officers said on Wednesday, a female juvenile reported she saw a man completely naked standing at the corner of Marilyn and Leonard Street.

She said the man began following her and when she started to run away, he ran after her. The girl told police the man grabbed her around the waist and when she screamed, he took off.

The man was only described as tall and a light-complexioned black man.

Officers also spoke with another girl who reported that a man exposed himself to her on Marilyn and Brumbelow Street on Tuesday. This girl said the man was wearing black pants and no shirt. When she ran to a nearby home, the man fled the area.

It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

The Rosenberg Police Department has advised Lamar Consolidated ISD of the incidents. A letter will be going out to parents to make sure they are aware of the situation.

Rosenberg School Resource Officers along with Patrol Officers and Detectives, will be in the area during bus pick-up and drop-off for the next several days.

If you have any information on either of these incidents, please contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-5500, and request to speak with Detective S. Munoz

