Days before Rodney Reed's scheduled execution, Kim Kardashian West is visiting the inmate at his Livingston, Texas, cell, according to Reed's attorney.

Kardashian West visited Reed at around 3 p.m. Friday, the same day the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended a delay of his execution to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Reed is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 20.

In October, Kardashian West tweeted at Gov. Abbott, pleading for Reed. She said she had been hearing about Reed and his story for the last week and that she believes he is innocent.

She then addressed Gov. Abbott, saying, "How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicated the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING."

Now that the parole board has made a recommendation in Reed's case, Gov. Abbott must make a decision about the death row inmate's fate.

Reed is convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites. He has maintained his innocence as his lawyers appeal his case.

