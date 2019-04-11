BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — As Rodney Reed's execution date approaches, several celebrities are using their voices to help stop his execution.

On Sunday, rappers T.I. and Meek Mill tweeted a petition in support for Reed, specifically tagging Gov. Greg Abbott to put an end to his execution.

Reed was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Stacey Stites in 1994, but his supporters and family are maintaining his innocence. His supporters claim key evidence in the investigation, such as the murder weapon, has never been tested for DNA.

On Monday morning, Rihanna also shared the petition, tagging Gov. Abbott.

"Sign this petition if you don't believe the government should kill an innocent man," Rihanna wrote.

Kim Kardashian-West, who has recently been outspoken on criminal justice, pleaded on Twitter last month for Gov. Abbott to stop Reed's planned execution, adding that she believes Reed is innocent.

In 2018, Kardashian-West pled for President Donald Trump to grant clemency for a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses. President Trump granted that clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.

