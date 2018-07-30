Two men dressed as women robbed a Family Dollar store in east Fort Worth on Saturday night, zip-tying employees and emptying a safe inside the store, police said.

Police were called about 9 p.m. to the Family Dollar in the 7300 block of John T. White Road, east of Loop 820.

A 911 caller told dispatch that two people armed with handguns were forcing customers and employees to the ground, said officer Tracy Carter, police spokesman. The suspects were "dressed as ladies," Carter said, and they zip-tied two employees before accessing a safe and emptying it.

When police arrived, one suspect fled the store, while another stayed hiding inside. Both suspects were eventually arrested. Their names have not been released.

No one was injured during the incident.

