NEW ORLEANS — A man riding in the Krewe of Thoth was rushed to the hospital Sunday after he fell from a float, New Orleans EMS says.

At 3:30 p.m., EMS officials tweeted one float rider was taken to University Medical Center from the Uptown parade route after he fell from the lower level of Thoth float 16B.

The rider was stable, officials say.

It happened on the St. Charles parade route near Louisiana Avenue.

The parade is continuing to roll.

No further information was immediately available.

The incident comes the day after a man was struck and killed by a float during the Krewe of Endymion parade. On Wednesday night, a woman was also struck and killed during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for the latest on this developing story

See

Man killed by Endymion float was huge Mardi Gras, Saints fan

Zulu, Bacchus, Orpheus, Thoth will abide by tandem float ban - split floats into parts

Has Carnival gotten too large, too dangerous?

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.