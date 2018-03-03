HOUSTON - Medical examiners confirmed Tuesday that Rice University football player, Blaine Padgett, died of a drug overdose.

Blain Padgett was found dead in his off campus apartment back in March.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science said Padgett died due to toxic effects of carfentanil in his system. Carfentanil is a synthetic version of fentanyl.

Padgett was a defensive end on the university's football team. The 21-year-old was a junior at the school, according to Rice's website.

Rice Football Head Coach Mike Bloomgren released the following statement: "Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family."

