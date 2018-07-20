SAN MARCOS, Texas — As firefighters work to put out a large fire at a San Marcos apartment complex, a resident who spoke to KVUE recalled what he saw during the fire, saying he witnessed "people jumping out of the second story."

Residents at the Iconic Village Apartments located at 222 Ramsay St. who spoke with KVUE said they woke up to the sound of screams. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, the city said emergency responders started working the large fire. Six people have been taken to hospitals, the city said. San Marcos Hays EMS said their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials said at least 200 residents were affected by the fire and about 110 units were affected. Responding firefighters are all doing okay, authorities said.

The City of San Marcos and authorities gave an update later in the morning:

KVUE spoke to Jackson King, a resident of two years at the Iconic Village Apartments. As the flames started shooting out of the complex, King said he heard what sounded like glass cracking. He went outside and said, "already I can't see the ceiling from my apartment." His roommate then opened the door to their apartment.

RAW INTERVIEW: Resident watched 'people jumping out of the second story' during San Marcos apartment fire

"... and there's just a wall of fire. So, we couldn't go out the front door," King said. "We go to our rooms, I'm looking around for my wallet and phone. There's so much smoke coming in from the open door. I couldn't breathe so all I had time to do was bail out my back window."

The city said the fire engulfed one building before moving to a second building at the complex. Once he got out, he looked back at the building.

"... there's people jumping out of the second story, so I'm trying to help them," King said. "Trying to help them catch and break their fall. They're throwing dogs and (expletive) on me. Yeah, it was insane."

As he walked across the apartment complex, he said "everything was on fire."

#IconicVillage resident Mike Hess shared this pic with me after he made it out of his apartment.



He said he lives in building 500 and woke up to the sounds of screaming before hearing any fire alarms go off. pic.twitter.com/RQR9I9hefh — Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) July 20, 2018

"I'm lucky I got out alive," he said.

Central Texas Red Cross said they are responding to the fire to assist those who have been affected by the fire. The San Marcos Activity Center located at 501 East Hopkins St. has been established as a shelter for people displaced by the fire. The Central Texas Medical Center is providing meals.

An emergency hotline has been set up: 512-754-2291.

This is Shiner & Tucker. Their owners, Lacy and Meagan, said their first instinct was to pick them up and run out. They even gave spare leashes to other residents with dogs.



“It just makes me happy they’re okay. They’re look happy and they’re safe.” pic.twitter.com/sArWA4wTUY — Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) July 20, 2018

Firefighters from San Marcos, New Braunfels and Kyle continue to fight the blaze as of 8 a.m. Authorities do not know what caused the fire yet.

The city urged drivers to avoid the area around LBJ Drive and Ramsay and Clark streets. The city said LBJ Drive is blocked between Younger and Walnut streets, as are the intersections of East Bluebonnet and Mandalay; West Bluebonnet and Walnut; and Clark and Walnut.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

