DALLAS — Sunday will mark three years since one of the darkest days in Dallas. Five police officers were killed in downtown Dallas during a peaceful protest on July 7, 2016.

On Saturday night, Dallas police held an event to honor the victims of the ambush.

The event was in remembrance of Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Brent Thompson and Patrick Zamarripa.

On Monday, DPD will unveil a new monument dedicated to the fallen officers in front of its headquarters.

