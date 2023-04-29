Video shows tornado flip car in North Palm Beach

One vehicle was completely flipped over as the tornado moved everything that was in its path.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — As a tornado watch was issued for all of the Tampa Bay-area counties, an actual formation touched down Saturday evening in North Palm Beach.

A video posted to Twitter shows the tornado blow through a road with cars stopped for impact.

Weather radars show the twister crossed over Interstate 95 around 5:10 p.m.

While a few passing coastal showers through midday Saturday, the Bay region was anticipating a line of showers and storms to move into the area after 4 p.m. and drifting east-southeast across central Florida into the early evening. Strong winds, hail and a brief tornado are possible with the line of storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tampa Bay area in a slight risk, level 2 out of 5, for severe weather.

Damaging winds will be the primary concern for any stronger storms, however, some storms could produce large hail. Even an isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

While the leading edge of this line of storms will be the strongest near the coast, overall weakening is expected as this round of rain drifts south.