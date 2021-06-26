A consulting company, listing various issues with the building, detailed the necessary repairs.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — "Major structural damage" to the concrete slab below the pool deck at the 12-story Champlain Towers South was noted in an engineering report three years before the building collapsed, which killed at least four people.

It was one of many deficiencies found in the 2018 report by Morabito Consultants released to the public late Friday by the town of Surfside.

Frank Morabito, the president of the consulting firm, wrote the waterproofing below the pool deck and entrance drive failed and was beyond its useful life.

"The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," the report reads.

There was no indication from the report itself that the building was at risk of collapse, though it noted "required maintenance" was needed throughout to maintain its structural integrity. The report acted as a guide for a 40-year building repair and restoration project that was set to begin.

"They were just about to get started on it," said Kenneth Direktor, a lawyer who represents the association that operates the building, in an interview with The New York Times.

The report detailed "abundant" concrete cracking and spalling in the columns, beams and walls of the building's parking garage. In some instances, the report found, there had been exposed and deteriorating rebar. Repairs that had been made in the past appeared to have been substandard, resulting in additional cracking.

"Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deteriorating needs to be repaired in a timely fashion," the report said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.