Police: 7 injured in Orlando after fight, shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured early Sunday morning after a fight and shooting in downtown Orlando, according to police.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue as bars and restaurants were closing, the Orlando Police Department said on Twitter.
All of the victims are expected to survive. Police say they have no suspects at this time and are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.
This is an active investigation. No other information has been released at this time.