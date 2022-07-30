x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Co-pilot dies after fall from plane in North Carolina

The man's body was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Credit: Simon Palmore

RALEIGH, N.C. — The co-pilot of a small cargo plane died Friday after falling from the aircraft in North Carolina before it made an emergency landing.

News outlets report that the body of the co-pilot, 23-year-old Charles Hew Crooks, was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina, about 30 miles south of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. He did not have a parachute.

The pilot made an emergency landing at the airport Friday afternoon after reporting that one of the wheels had come off the landing gear. He was treated and released from a hospital with minor injuries.

RELATED: Body found after charter plane makes emergency landing at RDU airport

The pilot was the only person on board the turboprop aircraft when it landed.

Local, state and federal authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, are investigating.

RELATED: FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'It means the world to us' | Pearland community raises money for Missouri City officer shot in the face