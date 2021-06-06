3 people killed amid shooting, car crash at Miami-Dade graduation party

One person was a corrections officer, Miami-Dade Police said. At least six additional people were hurt.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Three people were killed, including a Florida corrections officer, amid a shooting Sunday morning at a graduation party in southwest Miami-Dade, according to WSVN-TV.

Miami-Dade Police tweeted just after 6 a.m. that officers responded to the area of 109th Avenue SW. and 104th Street.

The graduation party was coming to an end around 2 a.m. when a car pulled up and someone began firing into a crowd, WSVN reported, citing Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.

Two people were killed when a car believed to have been involved in the shooting sped off and crashed into a wall, according to the Associated Press. A third person, a female corrections officer, was shot and killed.

At least six people reportedly were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, and they are expected to be OK.

Ramirez told reporters officers are looking for two cars that might be connected to the shooting, including a white Camry and a dark-colored car, possibly a Chevrolet.

"We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorize our community, and violent offenders will face the full weight of the law," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement Sunday.

"I’m fully committed to making sure Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources they need to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedy by getting violent criminals off the street."

Three people were killed and 20 others hurt in a mass shooting at a banquet hall one week ago Sunday, May 30. Police have made no arrests in that case but have said they are focusing on a rivalry between local rappers in their investigation, according to the AP.