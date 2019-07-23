Taymore McIntyre, also known as Tay-K 47, was sentenced to 55 years Tuesday after a Tarrant County jury found the 19-year-old rapper guilty of murder for his part in a 2016 home invasion.

He was also ordered to pay a $21,000 fine and sentenced to 30 years and two 13-year sentences to be served concurrently for three counts of aggravated robbery.

McIntyre previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery. On Friday, the jury found him guilty of murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

The 2016 home invasion in Mansfield left Ethan Walker, 21, dead.

Zachary Beloate was also shot during the invasion but survived. The other two aggravated robberies were for two other victims who were inside the home, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram previously reported.

