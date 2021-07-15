HCSO: Man shot by security guard after several cars stolen from auction lot in north Harris County

Investigators said they do not know how many suspects were involved in this theft nor do they know how many vehicles were stolen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff deputies said a man was shot by a security guard early Thursday morning after several cars were stolen from an auction lot in north Harris County.

According to deputies, at about 3 a.m. a group of men broke into the auction lot in the 800 block of Rankin Road and took several vehicles.

Deputies said a security guard on-site saw some of the men taking off with the vehicles and was able to stop one of them who was trying to get away.

The security guard attempted to handcuff one of the men but the two struggled and this is when the security guard pulled out a gun and shot him once in the arm, deputies said.

The man then ran to a nearby gas station where he called for help. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they do not know how many suspects were involved in this theft nor do they know how many vehicles were stolen.

Deputies believe there is surveillance video on the building that will provide more information on this scene.

No one else was injured.