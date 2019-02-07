HOUSTON — The ramps from the 59 Southwest Fwy outbound lanes to the West Sam Houston Parkway are closed, Houston police say, and some service roads below the ramp are also closed.

Houston police blocked the ramp Tuesday afternoon following a chase.

When the driver threatened to jump off the ramp, Hostage Negotiation Team members were called.

Outbound traffic on the Southwest Freeway is beginning to back up as rush hour traffic is unable to take the ramp.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to access the Tollway or Beltway 8.

