SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several railroad crossings were blocked after a trail derailment in Sugar Land Monday afternoon.
City officials said around 1 p.m. a train carrying sand jumped the tracks.
Officials said one of the cars jumped the track near Brooks Street and tore up the concrete. An engineer aboard realized what happened around Easton Avenue. All cars stayed up right.
Crossings between Brooks Street and Easton Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.
Check out this Sugar Land traffic map, for a look at the closed crossings.
No injuries were reported.
