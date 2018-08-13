SUGAR LAND, Texas - Several railroad crossings were blocked after a trail derailment in Sugar Land Monday afternoon.

City officials said around 1 p.m. a train carrying sand jumped the tracks.

Officials said one of the cars jumped the track near Brooks Street and tore up the concrete. An engineer aboard realized what happened around Easton Avenue. All cars stayed up right.

Crossings between Brooks Street and Easton Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.

Check out this Sugar Land traffic map, for a look at the closed crossings.

No injuries were reported.

Sugar Land officials say 2 wheels on one of the cars jumped the track near Brooks St. around 1, started tearing up concrete. Engineer realized what had happened around Easton. All cars are upright. Crossings between Brooks & Easton expected to be closed into rush hour. #khou11 https://t.co/jKWqbsGxGC — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 13, 2018

UPDATE: Main St. crossing re-opened after crews find no damage, but Sugar Land police are blocking all other RR crossings along Alt. 90 between Brooks & Easton because of damage. City officials: no hazardous material on trains, repair timeline from Union Pacific: 4 hours #khou11 pic.twitter.com/K7YZH5K1KV — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 13, 2018

This appears to be the #FortBendCounty train derailment just west of #SugarLand. Hard to see but it looks like a couple cars jumped the tracks. No injuries. several RR crossings on 90 are closed including passage to HW 6. Closures expected for a while. Find other route. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/aXbneRw1U0 — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) August 13, 2018

© 2018 KHOU