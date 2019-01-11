PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sergeant Bryant Starks.

Sgt. Starks celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and later died in his sleep that night.

Sgt. Starks began working for the Detention Center in 1994. He later transferred to the enforcement branch in 1998, where he was promoted to Sergeant in 2010.

He had worked in several areas of the Sheriff’s Office over the years, Patrol, Warrants and his last assignment in the Judicial Division located in the Circuit Courthouse downtown. He was also a former member of the SWAT team and Honor Guard.

Prior to working for the Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Starks served in the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marine Corps he received the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4th Award), Southwest Asia service medal (W/2 Bronze Stars), Kuwait Liberation Medal, Meritorious Unit commendation, Navy Commendation and the Good Conduct medal.

The sheriff's office asks the public to please keep his family and co-workers in their prayers.

The Sergeant Bryant Starks Memorial Fund has been set up to benefit his wife with expenses.

