Developers for the proposed bullet train that will travel from Houston to Dallas announced on Friday they have reached an agreement with Amtrak.

The deal will allow high-speed rail passengers to use Amtrak's reservation system to buy tickets. Passengers will also get access to connections with Amtrak's national routes.

If or when it's built, the high-speed rail would allow people to go from Houston to Dallas in just 90 minutes.

