COLUMBIA, S.C. — A post on Prisma Health-Midlands Facebook page hopes to help people understand social distancing and it's importance.

The post shows over a dozen health care workers which the post says are members of the COVID-19 team members at the testing site at Prisma Health Richland.

Members hold up a sign that reads, "We stay here for you. You please stay home for us." Each member of the team wearing a face mask.

The post reminds folks that you could unknowling be a carrier of the virus and pass it along to someone not as healthy.