CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local cosplayer is taking to Facebook to help cheer kids up while they are out of the classroom.

Lauren Rodriguez, who has several different characters under her belt, is hosting different Facebook Live videos in costume so kids can interact with her and ask their favorite character questions.

Rodriguez says so many children aren't able to hang out with their friends at this time, so it's a way to see a familiar face like Princess Anna from Frozen on their screens.

"I found out and it was a real bummer because a lot of things were canceled and many kids have been looking forward to even I was but we are trying to lift the spirits," said Rodriguez.

You can find Laura Rodriguez's Facebook by clicking here.

