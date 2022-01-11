Here are updates of the President's visit to Atlanta.

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Atlanta and made their way throughout Georgia's capital city.

The pair joined civil rights leaders and other lawmakers to speak on voting rights at the Atlanta University Center Consortium before heading to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

4:48 p.m. | In his speech, President Biden fully endorsed changes in the Senate filibuster rules in his push to pass voting rights legislation.

Biden's Twitter account later reflected his support.

To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules to prevent a minority of Senators from blocking action on voting rights. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 11, 2022

4:15 p.m. | President Biden approaches the podium speaking on why he and VP Harris have come to the "cradle of civil rights" -- to continue to highlight the importance of what's at stake, he said. He delivered a passionate speech calling the Jan. 6 Capitol siege chaos, adding the events will "not mark the end of democracy," but called it the renaissance.

"It's not hyperbole, it's a fact," Biden said about the number of laws limiting the ability for citizens to vote.

4:10 p.m. | Vice President Kamala Harris commented on the trend of bills and legislation she said limits people's opportunity to vote. She said legislation should not stop people from taking part in the civil process of electing their next local and state leaders.

4:07 p.m. | The pair have made their way to the Atlanta University Center on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University. Here they are speaking about election integrity and the "urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote."

The topic of voting legislation is a familiar topic of debate for many Georgians. The state's elections and voting laws have been in the spotlight since the 2020 election cycle. There have even been court challenges of the state's controversial voting law, SB 202.

2:52 p.m. | Biden and Harris greet Sen. Raphael Warnock on the steps of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Warnock is co-pastor. Here they are also meeting with several other members of the Georgia congressional delegation. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07), and Congresswoman Lucy McBath (GA-06), along with several others are joining in.

2:40 p.m. | Biden and Harris visit the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King. They are laying a wreath at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. Several of King's family members are greeting them, including his daughter, Bernice A. King, and son, Martin Luther King III.

1:00 p.m. | Mayor Andre Dickens greets President Biden, Vice President Harris, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Raphael Warnock and more upon their arrival at the airport.

12:38 p.m. | President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Air Force One.

12:25 p.m. | Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta first at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.