ATLANTA — A powerful image from an Atlanta Braves game is giving folks on social media chills.

On Memorial Day, the Braves gave a special salute to our service men and women, but one photo from the program captured thousands of hearts.

The picture posted to the Braves' Twitter account shows a fan holding an umbrella over the head of a Marine Corps JROTC member to keep him dry during the rainy day. The cadet is standing in attention next to SunTrust Park's memorial dedicated to all of the soldiers who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.

A plaque next to the chair reads, "Since World War I, more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of these brave men and woman and to the sacrifices made in serving this country."

The tweet of the moment has been shared more than 2,700 times and liked more than 7,000 times, with many touched by the display of respect.

"They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!!," one user Tweeted.

"Proud to be a Brave fan," another wrote.

"Wow. This is beautiful on a LOT of different levels," a third said.

