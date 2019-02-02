FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says a popular ice house in the Richmond area will be closed for the next year following a drug raid last week.

On Jan. 25, deputies executed the undercover sting at the Z Ice House in the 1600 block of Crabb River Road following an investigation into the sale of cocaine and other substances at the bar.

Shaheed Davis was arrested on a manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance warrant. Another person was arrested at the scene, but on an unrelated charge.

The bar posted the following statement to its Facebook page that night:

“On behalf of the staff and local patrons here at the Z Bar Z Icehouse want to thank Ft. Bend County Police department for trying to seek out the criminals amongst or anywhere around us. We feel safe with all that is happening in the world today, public shootings, bombings, stabbings etc. We support and encourage you all to continue to do a great job for all of us LAW ABIDING CITIZENS!! #KeepUpTheGoodWork”

Today, the sheriff’s office said the owner of the bar voluntarily surrendered his alcohol license for one year and the bar will be closed effective immediately.

