Houston woman who can't vote herself helps seniors get to the polls

A local woman volunteers her time to take the elderly to polling locations to vote, regardless of their political party. She does it because she can't vote herself.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A Houston woman volunteers her time to take senior voters to polling locations on Election Day, regardless of their political party or beliefs. Many of these people don’t have transportation or anyone else to drive them.

Consuelo Ramirez immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico more than 30 years ago. She's not a U.S. citizen so she can't vote herself. Helping others cast their ballot is Ramirez's way of taking part in the process and giving back to her community.

"I am not a citizen but I can do something for them," Ramirez said in Spanish.

She not only provides free transportation for complete strangers. She makes sure they have everything they need to cast their ballot.

On Tuesday morning, 69-year-old Santiago Lopez needed Ramirez's help. In Spanish Lopez told us he lost his leg a while back and recently had eye surgery. His vision isn’t the best, he said. On top of that, his wife is at the hospital with kidney problems.

All of those obstacles weren't going to stop Lopez from going to the polls.

"Voting is a priority for the changes we need," he said.

But he needed to find a way to get to a polling site. Thankfully, that’s where Ramirez came in.

She takes time off from her job to take people like Lopez to vote. She believes senior citizens have a right to have their voices heard in elections.

69-yr-old Santiago Lopez is handicapped, had eye surgery & wife is in hospital w/ kidney problems. Despite obstacles, his priority was to #vote but he needed a ride. Consuelo Ramirez volunteers giving rides to ppl like Santiago. She does this bc she can’t vote. Stroy @KHOU 4:30 pic.twitter.com/u4UrPOgxuD — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) November 8, 2022