During last night’s debate, Julian Castro, Cory Booker and Beto O’Rourke addressed potential voters in Spanish.

Twitter had a field day with memes and jokes.

Judging from the conversation that’s happening on KHOU’s Facebook page, reaction is all over the place.

KHOU 11 News You heard that a number of the Democratic presidential candidates spoke Spanish during last night's debate. What was your take away? We've seen the memes and heard the jokes. Now, we want to know...

As you scroll through thousands of comments, here’s some context:

While the fluency of the Spanish speaker varied candidate to candidate, the message was clear. Presidential politicians are chasing the Latino vote.

Gaby Pacheco, who identifies herself as a DREAMer, tweeted that she was moved to tears to hear Spanish was used to address her community.

Anthony Smith commented on KHOU11's Facebook page. "I have no problem with it at all!"

Jim Robeson wrote "Are we still in America," on KHOU11's Facebook page.

According to the U.S. Census, more than 41 million people are native Spanish speakers. Another 12 million says they’re bilingual. Spanish is the second most widely-used language in the country.

And according to the Pew Research Center, as of last year, about 29 million Latinos were eligible to vote. The number of actual Latino voters nearly doubled from 2014 to 2018. From 6.8 million Latinos voting in 2014 to 11.7 million voting in 2018. It’s largest increase on record from one midterm to another.

Polarizing issues like border security and immigration reform are helping to drive Latinos to the polls, which is why Chuck Marcelo wrote that democratic presidential candidates addressing potential voters in Spanish is a "clever strategy to reach out to Latino voters in their native language."

