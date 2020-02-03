AUSTIN, Texas — And then there were five.

One day before Super Tuesday, two more Democrats have bowed out of the race.

Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns Monday and both said they'll endorse Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Along with Biden, only Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are still running.

But Texas voters will see 17 names on the ballot for the Democratic Primary.

Under Texas law, once a candidate has filed the required paperwork, paid a processing fee -- if required -- and been verified by the Texas Secretary of State's Office, that candidate's name will appear on the ballot.

Texas law does not allow names to be removed simply because a candidate decided to drop out of a race, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

A total of 244,442 people in Harris County voted early. If they chose a candidate who dropped out of the race, they're out of luck.

