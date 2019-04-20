With the primaries still a year away, politicians are lining up to take on President Trump in 2020.
Eighteen democrats have announced they’re running.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to become number 19 next week.
Who are the democrats in the running so far?
- Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Indiana
- Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, Texas
- Former Rep. John Delaney, Maryland
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York
- Sen. Kamala Harris, California
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado
- Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, Florida
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Texas
- Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio
- Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont
- Rep. Eric Swalwell, California
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, Texas
- Andrew Yang, New York
The list includes six women, six senators, three U.S. Representatives, two mayors, a businessman and a spiritual counselor.
KHOU Political Analyst Bob Stein says Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke have a lot of support at this point in the race, but polls put Senator Bernie Sanders as the front-runner.
Sanders, Harris, and O’Rourke will join Sen. Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a presidential forum in Houston next week.
