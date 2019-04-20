With the primaries still a year away, politicians are lining up to take on President Trump in 2020.

Eighteen democrats have announced they’re running.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to become number 19 next week.

Who are the democrats in the running so far?

Sen. Cory Booker , New Jersey

, New Jersey South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg , Indiana

, Indiana Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro , Texas

, Texas Former Rep. John Delaney , Maryland

, Maryland Rep. Tulsi Gabbard , Hawaii

, Hawaii Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York

New York Sen. Kamala Harris , California

, California Former Gov. John Hickenlooper , Colorado

, Colorado Gov. Jay Inslee , Washington

, Washington Sen. Amy Klobuchar , Minnesota

, Minnesota Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam , Florida

, Florida Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke , Texas

, Texas Rep. Tim Ryan , Ohio

, Ohio Sen. Bernie Sanders , Vermont

, Vermont Rep. Eric Swalwell , California

, California Sen. Elizabeth Warren , Massachusetts

, Massachusetts Marianne Williamson , Texas

, Texas Andrew Yang, New York

The list includes six women, six senators, three U.S. Representatives, two mayors, a businessman and a spiritual counselor.

KHOU Political Analyst Bob Stein says Sen. Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke have a lot of support at this point in the race, but polls put Senator Bernie Sanders as the front-runner.

Sanders, Harris, and O’Rourke will join Sen. Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for a presidential forum in Houston next week.

