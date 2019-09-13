HOUSTON — When it comes to political campaigns, money doesn’t always equal victory.

But it usually does, so let’s talk about which Democrats are getting the love from Texans and from Houstonians.

Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren have the highest number of donors in Texas, according to Federal Elections Commission data.

Number of individual donors in Texas:

O’Rourke: 16,786 Sanders: 5,393 Warren: 3,544

However, having more individual donors, doesn’t necessarily add up to the most donations, especially if a lot of people give small amounts.

RELATED: Democratic debate at TSU: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage

RELATED: O'Rourke claims Trump 'inspired' El Paso shooter

O’Rourke is the only candidate who stays on the top three list when looking at the amount of money raised in Texas.

Amount of money raised in Texas:

O’Rourke: $3,101,244 Castro: $690,702 Biden: $641,035

Fellow Texan Julian Castro takes the number two spot, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden.

FEC reports show campaign donations by city as well.

RELATED: Behind the scenes of the Democratic debate at Texas Southern University

Houston Democrats gave the most financial contributions to O’Rourke’s campaign. Biden received the second most donations, followed by Pete Buttigieg.

Amount of money raised in Houston:

O’Rourke: $640,778 Biden: $217,058 Buttigieg: $188,264

Houston is the top donor city in Texas for all three candidates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM