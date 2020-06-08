What is the Hatch Act?

President Donald Trump said he wants to deliver his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House, but some don't think he's allowed to do that.

Such a move would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes, and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said flatly that he "can't do that.”

The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune of South Dakota, noted that the Hatch Act limits the ability of federal government employees to participate in partisan political activity — though Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt.

“I think anything you do on federal property would seem to be problematic,” Thune told reporters at the Capitol.

“I would have to have somebody show me where it says he could do that. I would think on government property would be problematic,” Cornyn said at the Capitol.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said overtly political events aren't held at the Capitol or the White House and accused Trump of trying to divert attention from his handling of the coronavirus.

“He can’t do that. You can’t do that,” she said on MSNBC.

What does the Hatch Act say?

The Hatch Act limits certain political activities of federal employees, although the president and vice president are exempt.

The act was passed in 1939 to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace. It also is in place to ensure federal employees are promoted based on merit and not based on political affiliation.

Trump is to be formally nominated on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. But the venue for his speech accepting the nomination has been up in the air.

The convention, including the speech, was planned to be held in Charlotte until Trump feuded with the state's Democratic governor over coronavirus health restrictions. Trump then moved the speech and other elements of the convention to Jacksonville, Florida, a move welcomed by the state's Republican governor. But the president later canceled those plans because of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Florida.

Trump said holding the speech at the White House would be the “easiest from the standpoint of security” and the least expensive option because he — and the many staffers, Secret Service agents and others who typically accompany him — wouldn’t have to travel.

Trump said a final decision hadn't been made, but he seemed to be leaning toward a White House setting for what traditionally is the highlight of a national political convention.

“If for some reason somebody had difficulty with it, I would, I could go someplace else," he said. "The easiest, least expensive and I think very beautiful, would be live from the White House.”