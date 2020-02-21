HOUSTON — Super Tuesday is March 3 — so, why is it so super?

One third (1,357) of all delegates are up for grabs on this day. Those delegates will be decided by 14 states and territories as well as Democrats abroad. That adds up to about 40-percent of the U.S. population.

While it's a political tradition now, Super Tuesday isn't all that old. One of the first super Tuesdays was in 1988.

Several southern states scheduled their primaries on the same day to try to nominate someone more moderate.

But it didn't turn out exactly how they wanted. So some states ended up backing out and others from the north and west joined in.

It's now become a sink or swim test for campaigns.

And, if history is any indicator, the winner of 17 out of 18 Super Tuesdays went on to win their party's nomination.

