HOUSTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver remarks about U.S. foreign policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

The event will include introductory remarks from James A. Baker III, former secretary of state and honorary chair of the Baker Institute. Warren Tichenor, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, will moderate a Q&A session with Pompeo following his remarks.

Who: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.

What: Remarks on U.S. foreign policy.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

Where: Rice University, Baker Hall, Doré Commons, 6100 Main St.