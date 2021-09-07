Voting changes, bail reform bills up for public hearing Saturday

The committee hearings on the election bills start at 8 a.m. in the House and 11 a.m. in the Senate.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, state lawmakers will hear from the public on two controversial measures on Gov. Greg Abbott’s special session agenda: proposed changes to Texas voting laws and bail reform.

The election law proposals, House Bill 3 and Senate Bill 1, would ban drive-thru voting, 24-hour voting, and sending out unsolicited mail ballot applications. Those are all efforts Harris County either used or attempted during the 2020 election to widen access to the polls during the pandemic.

HB 3 and SB 1 also add new ID requirements for voting by mail and boost protections for partisan poll watchers.

Texas Democrats killed a similar bill in May by walking out during the final moments of the regular legislative session.

“The concern is that the aim of the bill is to reduce access to the fundamental franchise of casting a ballot, of voting, in a democracy,” said state Rep. Jon Rosenthal (D-Houston) on Friday.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) is one of SB 1’s co-authors.

“The bill actually does expand voting hours really all over the state,” said Sen. Bettencourt. “On Sunday you can pick any six hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., which is more than our 1 to 6 that we’ve had for decades on Sunday now.”

Two controversial measures from the old voting bill have been removed: delayed Sunday early voting hours and a lower threshold to overturn elections.

Bail reform has been another extremely hot topic in Harris County, where Crime Stoppers officials say 124 people have been killed by defendants out on multiple felony bonds.

🚨‼The hearing for HB 2 is set for Saturday, July 10 at 8am. Please submit a comment in support of this bill at the following link: https://t.co/NTS08lSD3e 🚨‼#txlege @theraniareport @akahancrimesto1 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 9, 2021

The group’s CEO and victim advocate will testify at Saturday’s hearings and deliver petitions to lawmakers urging the to pass the bills.

House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 6 would create a one-stop-shop portal for judges and the public to see a defendant’s entire criminal history.

“What gets measured does get fixed,” said Sen. Bettencourt, SB 6’s author. “If the judges see it and the public holds them accountable, this stuff is gonna stop happening.”

He later added, “People should have access to bond. America is the land of second chances, but we’re not the land of third, fourth, and fifth chances when you’re gonna go hurt somebody or kill somebody.”

Sen. John Whitmire (D-Houston) chairs the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

“If you’re a violent offender, if you use a gun, a weapon, you should not be allowed a bond, and you sure shouldn’t get the second one,” said Sen. Whitmire. “Low-level, nonviolent offenders that are only there because they can’t afford a $1,000 bond, I think should be given some consideration and allow them to go back to work, be with their family, and be productive.”

Sen. Whitmire said a court backlog of nearly 100,000 criminal cases in Harris County is another part of the problem.