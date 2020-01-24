HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published Dec. 8, 2019, by KHOU's sister station in Dallas, WFAA.*

Texas voters will head to the polls March 3 to select their major party candidates for several statewide races and legislative seats. We’ve compiled an overview of everything Texans need to know about casting a ballot in the 2020 primaries.

Welcome to The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit and nonpartisan news organization dedicated to helping you navigate Texas policy and politics — including the 2020 elections. If you want help getting ready for election season, sign up here for our email series Teach Me How to Texas. If you want to get our elections coverage in your inbox, sign up for our weekly 2020 newsletter.

Whom do I get to vote for?

All Texans’ ballots will include the statewide races, but the rest of the races on there will be determined by where you live. On the federal level, Texans are divided among 36 congressional districts. On the state level, Texans are divided into 150 House districts, 31 Senate districts and 15 State Board of Education districts. Your address determines your district — and who represents you. All congressional and Texas House districts are up for election this year, along with one U.S. Senate seat, several Texas Senate seats and eight State Board of Education seats.

If you share your address below, we’ll show you the races in which you get to participate. (Don’t worry about this information being stored. We’ll only use it to determine which districts and county you live in.)

You can also view our roundup of all the candidates here.

Your local elections

Each of Texas’ 254 counties administers its own elections on races that range from county commissioner seats to district attorneys, so we don’t have a list of every local race on the ballot. However, information about what’s on the ballot in specific counties can be found on the list of county websites maintained by the Texas secretary of state’s office.

Voters typically can also find local ballot information or candidate listings on the websites for the nonpartisan League of Women Voters or their local newspapers or TV stations.

Your statewide candidates

The primary election ballots in Texas consist of races for 10 statewide positions, including the race to determine who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate alongside Ted Cruz. The remaining races are for railroad commissioner and eight seats on the state’s two highest courts — the Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals.

See who's on the ballot here

This story was originally published at TexasTribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM