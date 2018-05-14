Voter Guide: 2018 Texas primary runoffs

Ten weeks after the March 6 primaries, early voting begins today in the May 22 runoffs. In more than 30 primaries, no candidate drew more than 50 percent of the vote, sparking runoffs between the candidates that came in first and second.

The Democratic race for governor between Lupe Valdez and Andrew White is the only statewide runoff this year.

But 17 runoffs for the U.S. House and 15 for seats in the Texas Legislature have produced their own political fights around most of the state.

Click here for snapshots of the 34 primary runoffs for statewide, congressional and legislative offices and the State Board of Education.

Below you'll find links leading you to your polling place, according to the precinct listed on your registration card.

Brazoria County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Chambers County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Fort Bend County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Galveston County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Harris County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Liberty County: Locations

Montgomery County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Polk County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Walker County: Locations | Sample ballot (D)

Waller County: Locations | Sample ballot (D) | Sample ballot (R)

Can I vote for either party?

For the runoff, voters must vote for the same party as the one they voted for in March at the primaries. What form of ID do I need to bring to the polls? If you’re confused about what ID to bring to the polls for the 2018 election, you’re probably not alone. The legal wrangling over the state’s requirements has turned rather complicated. Here are the seven types of photo ID that will be accepted at the polls for the primary runoffs: A state driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

A Texas election identification certificate (issued by DPS) A Texas personal identification card (issued by DPS) A Texas license to carry a handgun (issued by DPS) A U.S. military ID card that includes a personal photo A U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a personal photo A U.S. passport So, what if I don’t have one of the seven approved forms of ID? If you have qualifying photo ID, bring it. But if you don't, you can still cast a ballot.

Voters who do not have any of those documents and cannot “reasonably obtain” them can still cast a vote if they sign a form in which they swear that they have a “reasonable impediment” from obtaining appropriate identification.

Those voters will also have to present one of the following types of ID:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate Copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address (any government document that contains a voter’s photo must be an original)

A “reasonable impediment” can include a lack of transportation, disability or illness, family responsibilities or lost or stolen identification, among other things. And election judges may not question a voter about the reasonableness of a claimed impediment.

The “reasonable impediment” declaration forms will be available at each polling location. Voters are not expected to fill them out ahead of time.

