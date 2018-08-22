HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In just a few days, voting will be open for Harris County residents to vote on the Harvey bond.

Some residents are confused on exactly what the $2.5 billion dollar bond is and what it will do.

A large chunk of the money will go to improving the watershed system in the county. The watershed system is basically an area that channels flood water into a river, creek, or bayou.

Harris County has 22 watersheds. Around $900 million dollars would go to improving those rivers, creeks, and bayous so they can handle more flood water faster.

Money would also go to creating more detention basins, basically the big ditches that fill with water during a flood.

Also, the county would buy floodplains. If the county buys a certain portion of land, developers can't build there.

The bond would also buy thousands of buildings that were already built in floodplains and are constantly going under water.

The one big thing this bond would not cover is building a third reservoir, but it does set money aside to study if one is needed.

If you want to find out what projects are proposed for your neighborhood, the county has a website for that: harriscountyfemt.org.

Most voters opposed to this project say the price tag is just too big and the payoff way too uncertain.

So, is this plan worth the money? You decide with your vote on August 25th.

© 2018 KHOU