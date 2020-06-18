MJ Hegar and State Sen. Royce West go head to head.

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of its Emmy-winning Vote Texas initiative, KVUE hosted a debate on Monday, June 29, between the U.S. Senate Democratic candidates competing in the July runoff election for a chance to face incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November.

You can watch the debate on KVUE's YouTube channel:

KVUE Political Anchor Ashley Goudeau served as the debate's moderator.

Back in February, KVUE hosted a debate between Hegar, West and nine other Democrats on the ballot ahead of the primary election on March 3.

The June 29 debate was held on the first day of early voting for the July primary runoff election. In addition to deciding whether West or Hegar will face Cornyn in November, voters will also vote in runoff elections for everything from U.S. House representatives to Travis County's district attorney. A special election will also be held to replace former State Sen. Kirk Watson for Texas Senate District 14.

Ahead of the debate, Goudeau gave voters a preview by providing background on each candidate. First up is Hegar:

Here is Goudeau's piece on West:

Early voting for the July election runs from Monday, June 29, until Friday, July 10. Election Day is Tuesday, July 14.