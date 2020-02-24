HOUSTON — After finishing second in Nevada, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is looking ahead to the critical Super Tuesday primary, including delegate-rich Texas.

Biden just won a critical endorsement from a Texas congresswoman who served as an impeachment manager in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a Democrat from Houston, is the sixth Congressional Hispanic Caucus member and 43rd member ofthe House to back Biden publicly.

Garcia, one of the first two Latina congresswomen from Texas, announced her decision as early voting began in Texas.

“The vice president is probably one of the most qualified people I’ve seen run for president,” the 69-year-old Garcia told The Associated Press. “Having worked his way up from city hall to working side by side with President Obama is a story in itself.”

Texas has the second most delegates at stake on March 3, behind only California.

