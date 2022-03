The lawsuit claims the plan violates the act because it eliminated the only district where Black and Hispanic voters could elect a person to Commissioners Court.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Galveston County is being sued by the United States Department of Justice.

The lawsuit claims the county's redistricting plan violates the Voting Rights Act because it eliminated the only district where Black and Hispanic voters could have elected a person to the Commissioners Court.

The DOJ wants the court to stop Galveston County from using its plan to conduct elections so that it can create a new redistricting plan.