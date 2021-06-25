US Attorney General announces lawsuit against Georgia over its voting law

“Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said Friday.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday announced a lawsuit against Georgia over its voting law, CBS News reported.

The move comes two weeks after he said the the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules. The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to a wave of GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year.

“Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said Friday.

He also urged Congress to restore voting protections that were lost in 2013 Supreme Court decision striking down parts of the Voting Rights Act. He says if those rules were still in place, Georgia's new voting laws likely "would never have taken effect."